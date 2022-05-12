Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 2:40 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel issued subpoenas Thursday to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers in its probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack.
The panel is investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings the four other lawmakers had with the White House as Trump and his aides worked to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
MARY CLARE JALONICK