Japan, Italy to lift defense ties amid China, Russia worries MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press April 12, 2022 Updated: April 12, 2022 10:21 a.m.
1 of9 Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, left, and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi pose at the start of the Japan-Italy bilateral defense meeting at the Japanese Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) David Mareuil/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi (not seen) attend an honor guard ceremony prior to the Japan-Italy bilateral defense meeting at the Japanese Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) David Mareuil/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, left, and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi, right, attend an honor guard ceremony prior to the Japan-Italy bilateral defense meeting at the Japanese Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) David Mareuil/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, left, and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi pose at the start of Japan-Italy bilateral defense meeting at the Japanese Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) David Mareuil/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, left, and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi (not seen) attend the Japan-Italy bilateral defense meeting at the Japanese Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) David Mareuil/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Japan Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, right, and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini (not seen) attend a Japan-Italy bilateral defense meeting at the Japanese Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) David Mareuil/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said he and his Italian counterpart agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation as Japan expands security ties with Europe amid concern about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on Asia.
Kishi told reporters that he and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini discussed the possible expansion of joint military drills and development of defense technology.
Written By
MARI YAMAGUCHI