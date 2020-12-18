Japan councilwomen says ouster shows gender bias in politics MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 5:43 a.m.
1 of5 Shoko Arai, a former councilwoman in Kusatsu town, northwest of Tokyo, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Arai who was ousted from an assembly in the old Japanese hot springs town after accusing Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa of sexual assault said Friday that her case highlighted problems of small town politics in Japan dominated by local male heavyweights and women are easily silenced. Arai, who was the only woman in a 12-member assembly in the town was voted out of office in a Dec. 6 referendum initiated by the mayor and his supporters who campaigned for her removal. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — A councilwoman who was ousted from the town assembly in a famous Japanese hot springs resort after accusing the mayor of sexual assault said Friday her case highlights the problems of male-dominated small town politics in which women are often silenced.
Shoko Arai, the only woman in the 12-member assembly in the town of Kusatsu, northwest of Tokyo, was voted out of office in a Dec. 6 referendum initiated by the mayor and his supporters.