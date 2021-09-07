Japan court summons NKorea leader over repatriation program MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 10:19 a.m.
1 of5 In this image from video, North Korean defector Eiko Kawasaki, a plaintiff, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A Japanese court has summoned North Korea's leader to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement program there that described the country as a “paradise on Earth,” a lawyer and plaintiff said Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has summoned North Korea's leader to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” a lawyer and plaintiff said Tuesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un isn't expected to appear in court for the Oct. 14 hearing, but the judge's decision to summon him is a rare instance in which a foreign leader was not granted sovereign immunity, said Kenji Fukuda, a lawyer representing the five plaintiffs.