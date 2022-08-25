Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





TOKYO (AP) — Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.

National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura's announcement came as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Abe's life on July 8 when he was assassinated in Nara in western Japan.