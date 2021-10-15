Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 8:15 a.m.
1 of18 Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, center, and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano pose for a picture during a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, left, space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, center, and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, center, space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, center, space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, right, space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, center, and Yozo Hirano attend a news conference ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a news conference ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, center, and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano pose for a picture during a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano attend a training ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano attend a training ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
MOSCOW (AP) — A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will allow the public to have a closer look at life on board the orbiting outpost, the president of Space Adventures, a company that organized the flight, said Friday.
Yusaku Maezawa is set to rocket to space on Dec. 8 on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with producer Yozo Hirano who will film his mission and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV