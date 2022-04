JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jefferson City has agreed to reinstall two paving stones that contained a reference to a Confederate general to settle a lawsuit filed after the stones were removed, according to attorneys in the case.

Edith Vogel, a former city council member, sued the city and Mayor Carrie Tergin in March after the pavers were removed. Vogel paid for the stones to be installed at a park on a city greenway known as Adrian’s Island as part of a fundraising campaign.