Jill Biden helps unveil postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press June 6, 2022 Updated: June 6, 2022 2:08 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden on Monday praised Nancy Reagan as a first lady who “made such a difference,” as the current first lady hosted the unveiling of a new U.S. postage stamp honoring a woman who held the role 40 years before Biden stepped into it.
The issuance by the U.S. Postal Service of a forever first-class stamp bearing Nancy Reagan's image is part of a yearlong commemoration of the former first lady's centennial by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE