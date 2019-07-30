Shelton Babe Ruth’s 15U travel team earned the Jimmy Fund championship. Team members (front row) are: John Horahan, John Riccio, Ryan Hafele, Devin Zak, Andrew Hafele, Ryan Tomey and Carson Mckinnion; (second row) coach Mike Malvasi, Manny Gleen, Walker Toth, Joseph Ciccone, Colin Guzek, Tommy Peters, Ryan Blakslee and manager Mike Riccio.