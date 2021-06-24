John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75 BARBARA ORTUTAY, AP Technology Writer June 24, 2021 Updated: June 24, 2021 12:14 a.m.
John McAfee, the outlandish security software pioneer who tried to live life as a hedonistic outsider while running from a host of legal troubles, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona on Wednesday.
His death came just hours after a Spanish court announced that it had approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.
