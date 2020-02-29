Jolly Beggars bring Celtic tradition to Shelton’s Center Stage

Center Stage Theater will be hosting The Jolly Beggars Band in time for St. Patrick's weekend, Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14.

The Jolly Beggars bring the rich tradition of Celtic folk music and storytelling to modern day audiences. Based out of Connecticut, their traditional songs and musical arrangements have exposed many to Celtic music. The band performs music that is largely Celtic in origin (Irish and Scottish), with some pieces coming from an extension of that music in other cultures.

The Jolly Beggars is comprised of Jeff DesRosier, Christopher Vece, Greg Wilfrid, David Uhl, Matt Torcellini and Chris Jasinski, who have adopted the legacy of Irish folk music and carried on that tradition with enthusiasm, an announcement said.

Cabarets at Center Stage are festive events where theater is set up nightclub style with tables and chairs and patrons bring their own refreshments. The doors open at 7 p.m. so there is time to eat and socialize. The band starts at 8 p.m.

For more information or to reserve a table, call 203-225-6079.