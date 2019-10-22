Jones’ Farm children’s fest for UNICEF goes pink

Jones Family Farms will celebrate its Children’s Festival for UNICEF and an initiative for breast cancer awareness as part of the Valley Goes Pink program this weekend.

Funds from the event, to be held Oct. 26 and 27, will be shared with both UNICEF and the Valley Goes Pink program.

“We are passionate about helping improve the nutritional well-being of children throughout the world,” said farm co-owner and registered dietitian Jean Jones, who initiated the UNICEF Festival 34 years ago

Families are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy children’s squash crafts and activities. Participate in one or all of our activities for a donation to UNICEF. Free entertainment will take place on the “Barn Dance Stage” including performances by Shelton’s Center Stage Theater on Sunday at 1 p.m., as well as magical interludes from “Niko the Great.”

Friends always look forward to the creative pumpkin sculptures by Bob Bonazzo. Lyman Gilbert will have his pink tractor on display all weekend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Jones Family Farms begins its traditional All-You-Can-Carry special. Guests load up their arms with pumpkins, walk a short distance with them, and then take home all they have carried for only $39.

“It’s a great way to finish up your fall decorating needs and bring pumpkins to neighbors or family that may not be able to visit the farm,” said Christiana Jones. “It’s always fun to stand by the line and cheer on the strong men and women at the pumpkin patch.”

“We enjoy celebrating the hard work of an autumn harvest, knowing that the products we sell are ‘Jones Grown’ - they come from our own farm,” said Jamie Jones, sixth generation farmer and winemaker. “We also like that our farm is a welcoming place for families to come enjoy quality time and make special memories.”

Currently the farmers at Jones grow and harvest more than 50 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds.

Jones Family Farms is located in Shelton off Route 110. The Pumpkinseed Hill Farm at 120 Beardsley Road in Shelton, is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for pumpkin picking, hayrides and the corn-maze. Admission to the farm is free. Children’s Festival activities take place Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For updated information regarding hours of operation, especially if the weather is inclement, visitors can call the Farmer Jones crop info line at (203) 929-8425 or visit www.jonesfamilyfarms.com.