Journalists honored at 2020 Iowa Newspaper Association event

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa City Daily Iowan was named Friday as the Iowa Newspaper Association 2020 "Newspaper of the Year."

The award was announced at the association’s Awards Banquet during the INA 2020 Convention and Trade Show held Wednesday through Friday in Des Moines. Presentations were also made to winners of the 2020 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the Virginia Press Association.

More than 3,300 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation. Daily Class I is for newspapers published daily with 9,999 circulation and under, Daily Class II is for newspapers published daily with 10,000 circulation and more. Weekly Class I is for newspapers published weekly with 960 circulation and under. Weekly Class II, 961 to 1,550 circulation; Weekly Class III, 1,551 and above circulation.

Winners in all contest categories are listed below.

General Excellence Contest Winners

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald, Third Place- Clinton Herald; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Ackley World Journal, Third Place- Gowrie News; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News

Best of Class Advertising Contest Winners

Daily I: First Place- Fort Dodge Messenger, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Sioux City Journal, Third Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Ackley World Journal, Third Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly II: First Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Third Place- Sigourney News Review; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review

Specialty Reporting Contest Winners

Harrison "Skip" Weber Investigative Reporting Award

Daily I: Iowa City Daily Iowan- Marissa Payne; Daily II: Cedar Rapids Gazette- Erin Jordan; Weekly II: Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen; Weekly Class III: Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Russ Mitchell

Genevieve Mauck Stoufer Outstanding Young Iowa Journalists Awards

Grundy Center Register- Robert Maharry, Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Allie Hinga, Des Moines Register- Stephen Gruber-Miller

Bill Monroe Innovation Award

Cedar Rapids Gazette, Carroll Times Herald, Iowa Falls Times-Citizen and Mount Pleasant News

Editorial Contest Winners

Best Editorial Pages

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Spencer Daily Reporter, Third Place- Newton Daily News; Daily II: First Place- Waterloo Courier, Second Place- Des Moines Register, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- West Branch Times, Second Place- Prairie City PCM Explorer; Weekly II: First Place- Lake Mills Graphic, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Third Place- Bloomfield Democrat; Weekly III: First Place- Eldridge North Scott Press, Second Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place- Dyersville Commercial

Best Front Page

Daily I: First Place- Carroll Times Herald, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place- Spencer Daily Reporter; Daily II: First Place- Davenport Quad-City Times, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Second Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate, Third Place- Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal; Weekly II: First Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Second Place- Hampton Chronicle, Third Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Waverly Newspapers, Third Place- Harlan Newspapers

Best Sports Section

Daily I: First Place- Marshalltown Times Republican, Second Place- Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place- Davenport Quad-City Times; Weekly I: First Place- Ackley World Journal; Weekly II: First Place- Cascade Pioneer, Second Place- Centerville Daily Iowegian, Third Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune; Weekly III: First Place- Denison Newspapers, Second Place- Humboldt Independent, Third Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Best Feature Page

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Clinton Herald, Third Place- Spencer Daily Reporter; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Waterloo Courier, Third Place- Sioux City Journal; Weekly I: First Place- Gowrie News, Second Place- Greene Recorder, Third Place- Prairie City PCM Explorer; Weekly II: First Place- Akron Hometowner, Second Place- Hartley Sentinel-News, Third Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune; Weekly III: First Place- Bellevue Herald-Leader, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review

Coverage of Government and Politics

Daily I: First Place- Ames Tribune, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Waterloo Courier, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Forest City Summit-Tribune, Second Place- Prairie City PCM Explorer, Third Place- Clarksville Star; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place- Cascade Pioneer, Third Place- Calmar Courier; Weekly III: First Place- Eldridge North Scott Press, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place- Harlan Newspapers

Coverage of Education

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Iowa City Press-Citizen, Third Place- Newton Daily News; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place- Waterloo Courier; Weekly I: First Place- Prairie City PCM Explorer, Second Place- Newell Buena Vista Co. Journal, Third Place- Eagle Grove Eagle; Weekly II: First Place- Hartley Sentinel-News, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle; Weekly III: First Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place- Eldridge North Scott Press, Third Place- Harlan Newspapers

Coverage of Agriculture

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald, Third Place- Newton Daily News; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Des Moines Register, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Clarksville Star; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place- Calmar Courier, Third Place- Stuart Herald; Weekly III: First Place- DeWitt Observer, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place- Maquoketa Sentinel-Press

Coverage of Business

Daily I: First Place- Newton Daily News, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Des Moines Register, Third Place- Davenport Quad-City Times; Weekly I: First Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Second Place- Ackley World Journal, Third Place- Gowrie News; Weekly II: First Place- Hampton Chronicle, Second Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place- Riceville Monitor Recorder; Weekly III: First Place- Eldridge North Scott Press, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place- Humboldt Independent

Coverage of Court and Crime

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Press-Citizen, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Davenport Quad-City Times, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Clarksville Star, Second Place- Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place- Pocahontas Record Democrat, Third Place- Centerville Daily Iowegian; Weekly III: First Place- Waverly Newspapers, Second Place- Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, Third Place- Eldridge North Scott Press

Best Special Section- Editorial

Daily I: First Place- Marshalltown Times Republican, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place- Waterloo Courier, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place- Inwood West Lyon Herald, Second Place- Gowrie News, Third Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly II: First Place- Vinton Newspapers, Second Place- Hampton Chronicle, Third Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune; Weekly III: First Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place- Sioux Center News, Third Place- Maquoketa Sentinel-Press

Total Newspaper Design

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place- Spencer Daily Reporter; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Sioux City Journal, Third Place- Waterloo Courier; Weekly I: First Place- Inwood West Lyon Herald, Second Place- West Branch Times, Third Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter; Weekly II: First Place- Centerville Daily Iowegian, Second Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place- Eldridge North Scott Press

Community Leadership

Daily I: First Place- Marshalltown Times Republican, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Sioux City Journal, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Dayton Leader; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune; Weekly III: First Place- Waverly Newspapers, Second Place- Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, Third Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News

Best Headline Writing

Daily I: First Place- Carroll Times Herald, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place- Le Mars Daily Sentinel; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Waterloo Courier, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Ackley World Journal, Second Place- La Porte City Progress-Review, Third Place- Dayton Leader; Weekly II: First Place- Hampton Chronicle, Second Place- Riceville Monitor Recorder, Third Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun; Weekly III: First Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place- Waverly Newspapers

Best Use of Graphics

Daily I: First Place- Le Mars Daily Sentinel, Second Place- Spencer Daily Reporter, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place- Waterloo Courier; Weekly I: First Place- West Branch Times, Second Place- La Porte City Progress-Review, Third Place- Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal; Weekly II: First Place- Akron Hometowner, Second Place- Hampton Chronicle, Third Place- Sully Hometown Press; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place- Waverly Newspapers

Digital Contest Winners

Best Newspaper Website

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- La Porte City Progress-Review, Second Place- Ackley World Journal, Third Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter; Weekly II: First Place- Cascade Pioneer; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Eldridge North Scott Press, Third Place- Wilton-Durant Advocate News

Best Video

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Roman Slabach, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Jenna Galligan, Katie Goodale, Brooklyn Draisey, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Ryan Adams; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Jim Slosiarek, Second Place- Burlington Hawk Eye- John Gaines, Third Place- Sioux City Journal- Justin Wan; Weekly I: First Place- La Porte City Progress-Review- Michael Whittlesey, Second Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate- Tyler Anderson; Weekly II: First Place- Perry Chief- Allison Ullmann, Second Place- Adel Dallas Co. News- Allison Ullmann, Third Place- Perry Chief- Allison Ullmann; Weekly III: First Place- Waverly Newspapers- Anelia Dimitrova, Second Place- Jefferson Herald- Brandon Hurley, Third Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen- Sara Konrad Baranowski

Best Slideshow

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Katina Zentz, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Katina Zentz, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Shivansh Ahuja; Daily II: First Place- Davenport Quad-City Times- Kevin Schmidt, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Nicki Kohl, Third Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Dave Kettering; Weekly I: First Place- La Porte City Progress-Review- Michael Whittlesey, Second Place- Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal- Bethany Carson, Chris Barragy; Weekly III: First Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Matt Heinrichs, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Matt Heinrichs, Third Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Dave Petrick

Best Blog

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald- Scott Levine; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Mike Hlas, Second Place- Waterloo Courier- Melody Parker; Weekly III: First Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Seth Boyes, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Russ Mitchell, Third Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Doris Welle

Best Use of Social Media

Daily I: First Place- Fort Dodge Messenger, Second Place- Clinton Herald; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Dayton Leader, Second Place- McGregor North Iowa Times, Third Place- Greene Recorder; Weekly II: First Place- Akron Hometowner, Second Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Clear Lake Mirror Reporter; Third Place- Waverly Newspapers

Best Podcast

Daily I: First Place- Spencer Daily Reporter- Randy Cauthron, Nate Shaughnessy, TJ Murphy, Justin Thomas; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Staff ; Weekly III: First Place- Jefferson Herald- Brandon Hurley, Second Place- Eldridge North Scott Press- Scott Campbell, Erin Gentz, Third Place- Tipton Conservative- Ryan Stonebraker

Marketing Contest Winners

Best Newspaper Marketing

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald; Daily II: First Place- Sioux City Journal, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Third Place- Ackley World Journal; Weekly II: First Place- Akron Hometowner, Second Place- Akron Hometowner, Third Place- Westside Observer; Weekly III: First Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place- Ida Grove Ida County Courier

Writing Contest Winners

Best News Story

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Julia Shanahan, Second Place- Ames Tribune- Robbie Sequeira, Third Place- Newton Daily News- Christopher Braunschweig; Daily II: First Place- Sioux City Journal- Garrett Looker, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- B.A. Morelli, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Jason Clayworth, Luke Nozicka; Weekly I: First Place- Corydon Wayne County Independent- Jason Selby, Second Place- Eagle Grove Eagle- Les Houser, Third Place- Eagle Grove Eagle- Kim Demory; Weekly II: First Place- Centerville Daily Iowegian- Kyle Ocker, Colin Peters, Second Place- Hartley Sentinel-News- Nicholas Pedley, Third Place- Vinton Newspapers- Morgan McMullen; Weekly III: First Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Russ Mitchell, Second Place- Eldridge North Scott Press- Mark Ridolfi, Third Place- Kalona News- Jim Johnson

Best Breaking News Story

Daily I: First Place- Carroll Times Herald- Annie Mehl, Jared Strong, Rebecca McKinsey, Second Place- Ames Tribune- Michael Crumb, Third Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Elijah Decious; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Anna Spoerre, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Kat Russell, Third Place- Sioux City Journal- Mason Dockter; Weekly I: First Place- West Branch Times- Gregory Norfleet, Second Place- Dayton Leader- Kendra Breitsprecher, Third Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner- Katie Anderson; Weekly II: First Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun- Ty Rushing, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen, Third Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen; Weekly III: First Place- Kalona News- Jim Johnson, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Seth Boyes, Third Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Seth Boyes

Best News Feature Story

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Julia Shanahan, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Brooklyn Draisey, Third Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Hans Madsen; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Courtney Crowder, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- B.A. Morelli, Third Place- Davenport Quad-City Times- Barb Ickes; Weekly I: First Place- West Branch Times- Gregory Norfleet, Second Place- La Porte City Progress-Review- Michael Whittlesey, Third Place- Clarksville Star- Bethany Carson; Weekly II: First Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter- Jessica Jensen, Second Place- Riceville Monitor Recorder- Casandra Leff, Third Place- Pella Chronicle- Emily Hawk; Weekly III: First Place- Harlan Newspapers- Bob Bjoin, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Russ Mitchell, Third Place- DeWitt Observer- Staff

Best Personality Feature Story

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Kit Fitzgerald, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Jordan Zuniga, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Katelyn Weisbrod; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Tyler Davis, Second Place- Des Moines Register- Mike Kilen, Third Place- Davenport Quad-City Times- Barb Ickes; Weekly I: First Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate- Tyler Anderson, Second Place- Ackley World Journal- Becky Schipper, Third Place- Eagle Grove Eagle- Kim Demory; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen, Second Place- Hartley Sentinel-News- Nicholas Pedley, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle- Greg Forbes; Weekly III: First Place- Jefferson Herald- Andrew McGinn, Second Place- Jefferson Herald- Andrew McGinn, Third Place- Dyersville Commercial- Mike Putz

Best Sports Story

Daily I: First Place- Ames Tribune- Dylan Montz, Second Place- Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal- Troy Banning, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Adam Hensley; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Cody Goodwin, Second Place- Waterloo Courier- Jim Nelson, Doug Newhoff, Nick Petaros, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Cody Goodwin; Weekly I: First Place- Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal- Kristi Nixon, Second Place- Ackley World Journal- Corey Meints , Third Place- Clarksville Star- Kristi Nixon; Weekly II: First Place- Riceville Monitor Recorder- Casandra Leff, Second Place- Corydon Times-Republican- Jen Reed, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle- Kristi Nixon; Weekly III: First Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Matt Heinrichs, Second Place- Waverly Newspapers- Riley Cole, Third Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review- Jacob Hall

Best Sports Feature Story

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- David Harmantas, Second Place- Ames Tribune- Hayes Gardner, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Brooklyn Draisey; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Chad Leistikow, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Tim O’Neill, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Daniel Finney; Weekly I: First Place- West Branch Times- Gregory Norfleet, Second Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner- Katie Anderson, Third Place- Greene Recorder- Ross Hawker; Weekly II: First Place- Sergeant Bluff Advocate- Wayne Dominowski, Second Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter- Nathan Broek, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle- Kristi Nixon; Weekly III: First Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen- Marissa VanWingen, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen- Justin Ites, Third Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen- Corey Meints

Best Series

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald- Charlene Bielema, Second Place- Spencer Daily Reporter- Staff , Third Place- Spencer Daily Reporter- Colin Van Westen; Daily II: First Place- Sioux City Journal- Dolly Butz, Justin Wan, Second Place- Des Moines Register- Jason Clayworth, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Lee Rood; Weekly I: First Place- La Porte City Progress-Review- Michael Whittlesey, Second Place- New Sharon Sun- RD Keep, Third Place- Eagle Grove Eagle- Kim Demory; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen, Second Place- Sully Hometown Press- Deb Johnson, Jessica Maston, Third Place- Eldora Newspapers- Robert Maharry; Weekly III: First Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Russ Mitchell

Excellence In Editorial Writing

Daily I: First Place- Ottumwa Courier- Matt Milner, Second Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Bill Shea , Third Place- Spencer Daily Reporter- Paula Buenger; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Andie Dominick, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Brian Cooper, Amy Gilligan, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Todd Dorman; Weekly I: First Place- West Branch Times- Gregory Norfleet;Weekly II: First Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Karen Spurgeon, Second Place- Hartley Sentinel-News- Nicholas Pedley, Third Place- Hartley Sentinel-News- Nicholas Pedley; Weekly III: First Place- Eldridge North Scott Press- Bill Tubbs, Second Place- Eldridge North Scott Press- Mark Ridolfi, Third Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen- Sara Konrad Baranowski

Master Columnist

Daily I: First Place- Mason City Globe Gazette- Jaci Smith, Second Place- Oelwein Register- Chris Baldus, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald- Douglas Burns; Daily II: First Place- Sioux City Journal- Nick Hytrek, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Adam Sullivan, Third Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Amy Gilligan; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner- Katie Anderson, Second Place- Manilla Times- Janine Kock, Third Place- Dayton Leader- Kendra Breitsprecher; Weekly II: First Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Randy Evans, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen, Third Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Mick Polich; Weekly III: First Place- Eldridge North Scott Press- Mark Ridolfi, Second Place- Dyersville Commercial- Mike Putz, Third Place- Sioux Center News- Renee Wielenga

Best Sports Columnist

Daily I: First Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Eric Pratt, Second Place- Clinton Herald- Staff, Third Place- Ames Tribune- Travis Hines; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Mike Hlas, Second Place- Davenport Quad-City Times- Don Doxsie, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Randy Peterson; Weekly I: First Place- Prairie City PCM Explorer- Troy Hyde; Weekly II: First Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Scott Spurgeon, Second Place- Vinton Newspapers- Morgan McMullen, Third Place- Audubon County Advocate Journal- Austin Heinen; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review- Scott Byers, Second Place- Jefferson Herald- Brandon Hurley, Third Place- DeWitt Observer- Ross Eberhart

Best Continuing Coverage

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald- Staff, Second Place- Ottumwa Courier- Matt Milner, Third Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Eric Pratt, Chris Johnson, Britt Kudla; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Kim Norvell, Second Place- Davenport Quad-City Times- Staff, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Vanessa Miller; Weekly I: First Place- McGregor North Iowa Times- Audrey Posten, Second Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner- Katie Anderson; Weekly II: First Place- Hartley Sentinel-News- Nicholas Pedley, Second Place- Hampton Chronicle- Greg Forbes; Weekly III: First Place- Eldridge North Scott Press- Mark Ridolfi, Second Place- Maquoketa Sentinel-Press- Staff , Third Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News- Russ Mitchell

Photography Contest Winners

Best News Photo

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald- Winona Whitaker, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Roman Slabach, Third Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Hans Madsen; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Rebecca Miller, Second Place- Des Moines Register- Kelsey Kremer, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Brian Powers; Weekly I: First Place- Gowrie News- Julie Vinsand, Second Place- Clarksville Star- Bethany Carson, Third Place- Gowrie News- Tonya Harrison; Weekly II: First Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Scott Spurgeon, Second Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Scott Spurgeon, Third Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen; Weekly III: First Place- Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune- Michael Rolands, Second Place- Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune- Michael Rolands, Third Place- DeWitt Observer- Nick Joos

Best Breaking News Photo

Daily I: First Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Elijah Decious, Second Place- Iowa City Press-Citizen- Joseph Cress, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald- Jared Strong; Daily II: First Place- Burlington Hawk Eye- John Lovretta, Second Place- Burlington Hawk Eye- John Gaines, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Brian Powers; Weekly I: First Place- Jewell South Hamilton Record-News- Scott Ervin; Weekly II: First Place- Akron Hometowner- Frank Schuller, Second Place- Sergeant Bluff Advocate- Wayne Dominowski, Third Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen; Weekly III: First Place- Kalona News- Jim Johnson, Second Place- Clear Lake Mirror Reporter- Chris Barragy, Third Place- Eldridge North Scott Press- Scott Campbell

Best Sports Photo

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Ryan Adams, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Shivansh Ahuja, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Shivansh Ahuja; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Bryon Houlgrave, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald- Eileen Meslar, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Jim Slosiarek; Weekly I: First Place- Gowrie News- Julie Vinsand, Second Place- Gowrie News- Julie Vinsand, Third Place- Greene Recorder- Ross Hawker; Weekly II: First Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Scott Spurgeon, Second Place- Centerville Daily Iowegian- Kyle Ocker, Third Place- Sergeant Bluff Advocate- Sean Kvidera; Weekly III: First Place- Harlan Newspapers- Mike Oeffner, Second Place- Harlan Newspapers- Mike Oeffner, Third Place- Denison Newspapers- Todd Danner

Best sports Feature Photo

Daily I: First Place- Mason City Globe Gazette- Chris Zoeller, Second Place- Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal- Troy Banning, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Nick Rohlman; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Liz Martin, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Jim Slosiarek, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Bryon Houlgrave; Weekly I: First Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate- Tyler Anderson, Second Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate- Tyler Anderson, Third Place- Jewell South Hamilton Record-News- Scott Ervin; Weekly II: First Place- Knoxville Journal-Express- Ryan Northcote, Second Place- Centerville Daily Iowegian- Kyle Ocker, Third Place- Adel Dallas Co. News- Andrew Brown; Weekly III: First Place- Dyersville Commercial- Don Zieser, Second Place- Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune- Michael Rolands, Third Place- Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune- Michael Rolands

Best News Feature Photo

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Katina Zentz, Second Place- Oelwein Register- Deb Kunkle, Third Place- Newton Daily News- Christopher Braunschweig; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Jim Slosiarek, Second Place- Burlington Hawk Eye- John Lovretta, Third Place- Davenport Quad-City Times- John Schultz; Weekly I: First Place- Ackley World Journal- Becky Schipper, Second Place- Ackley World Journal- Corey Meints, Third Place- Prairie City PCM Explorer- Christopher Braunschweig; Weekly II: First Place- Lake Mills Graphic- Sherylee Gasper, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune- Dana Larsen, Third Place- Adel Dallas Co. News- Allison Ullmann; Weekly III: First Place- DeWitt Observer- Brooke Taylor, Second Place- Denison Newspapers- Gordon Wolf, Third Place- DeWitt Observer- Kate Howes

Best Photo Story

Daily I: First Place- Carroll Times Herald- Jared Strong, Second Place- Fort Dodge Messenger- Hans Madsen, Third Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan- Shivansh Ahuja; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Bryon Houlgrave, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette- Liz Martin, Third Place- Des Moines Register- Bryon Houlgrave; Weekly I: First Place- Jewell South Hamilton Record-News- Scott Ervin, Second Place- Prairie City PCM Explorer- Jamee Pierson, Third Place- Greene Recorder- Ross Hawker, Sylvia Hawker; Weekly II: First Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Scott Spurgeon, Second Place- Bloomfield Democrat- Scott Spurgeon, Third Place- Hartley Sentinel-News- Nicholas Pedley; Weekly III: First Place- Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune- Michael Rolands, Second Place- Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune- Michael Rolands, Third Place- Bellevue Herald-Leader- David Namanny

Advertisting Contest Winners

Best Ad Featuring Grocery/Food/Entertainment

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Third Place- Clinton Herald; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Des Moines Register, Third Place- Sioux City Journal; Weekly I: First Place- Gowrie News, Second Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Third Place- Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal; Weekly II: First Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place- Waverly Newspapers

Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance, or Other Professional Service

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Fort Dodge Messenger, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place- Sioux City Journal; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Third Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter; Weekly II: First Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Second Place- Parkersburg Eclipse-News-Review, Third Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun; Weekly III: First Place- Wilton-Durant Advocate News, Second Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Best Ad Featuring Furniture, Furnishings, Appliances or Hardware

Daily I: First Place- Carroll Times Herald, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place- Carroll Times Herald; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Sioux City Journal, Third Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Third Place- Inwood West Lyon Herald; Weekly II: First Place- Pocahontas Record Democrat, Second Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place- Pocahontas Record Democrat; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Wilton-Durant Advocate News, Third Place- Monticello Express

Best Ad Featuring Automotive, Boats, Aircraft, Tires, Gasoline, Etc.

Daily I: First Place- Carroll Times Herald, Second Place- Clinton Herald, Third Place- Fort Dodge Messenger; Daily II: First Place- Sioux City Journal, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place- Sioux City Journal; Weekly I: First Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate, Second Place- Inwood West Lyon Herald, Third Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly II: First Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Second Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter; Weekly III: First Place- Wilton-Durant Advocate News, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place- Waverly Newspapers

Best Ad Featuring Miscellaneous

Daily I: First Place- Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Second Place- Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Third Place- Fort Dodge Messenger; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place- Des Moines Register; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Inwood West Lyon Herald, Third Place- Ackley World Journal; Weekly II: First Place- Stuart Herald, Second Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place- Akron Hometowner; Weekly III: First Place- Waverly Newspapers, Second Place- Sioux Center News, Third Place- DeWitt Observer

Best Special Section Advertising

Daily I: First Place- Carroll Times Herald, Second Place- Oelwein Register, Third Place- Marshalltown Times Republican; Daily II: First Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place- Des Moines Register, Third Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place- Aurelia Star, Second Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate, Third Place- Gowrie News; Weekly II: First Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Second Place- Hampton Chronicle, Third Place- Westside Observer; Weekly III: First Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place- Eldridge North Scott Press, Third Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review

Best Ad Series or Campaign Featuring Any Service or Merchandise Category

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald, Second Place- Clinton Herald, Third Place- Spencer Daily Reporter; Daily II: First Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place- Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place- Ackley World Journal, Second Place- Inwood West Lyon Herald, Third Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner; Weekly II: First Place- Sigourney News Review, Second Place- Akron Hometowner, Third Place- Sergeant Bluff Advocate; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News

Best Ad Idea for a Community Promotion or Event

Daily I: First Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald, Third Place- Clinton Herald; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Des Moines Register, Third Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place- Gowrie News, Second Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Third Place- Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly II: First Place- Sergeant Bluff Advocate, Second Place- Eldora Newspapers, Third Place- Hampton Chronicle; Weekly III: First Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place- Waverly Newspapers

Agricultural Advertising

Daily I: First Place- Fort Dodge Messenger, Second Place- Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Third Place- Fort Dodge Messenger; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register, Second Place- Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place- Des Moines Register; Weekly I: First Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Second Place- Eagle Grove Eagle, Third Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter; Weekly II: First Place- Stuart Herald, Second Place- Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Third Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review

Best Web Advertisement

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald, Second Place- Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place- Clinton Herald; Weekly I: First Place- Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter; Weekly II: First Place- Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter; Weekly III: First Place- Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review

Best Ad Designer

Daily I: First Place- Clinton Herald- Shanelle Yahn, Second Place- Carroll Times Herald- Meriah Blakley, Third Place- Clinton Herald- Stephen Peters; Daily II: First Place- Des Moines Register- Wade Breitsprecher; Weekly I: First Place- Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal- Monica Edeker, Second Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner- Krystal Poppema, Third Place- Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner- Elizabeth Myers; Weekly II: First Place- Hampton Chronicle- Pia Hovenga, Second Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun- Mindy Schaefer, Third Place- Sheldon Mail-Sun- Krystal Poppema; Weekly III: First Place- Sheldon N’West Iowa Review- Krystal Poppema, Second Place- Iowa Falls Times-Citizen- Brent Lennard, Third Place- Waverly Newspapers- Carrie Wright