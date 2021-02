BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An immigration detention facility in western New York that’s been beset by coronavirus must come up with a plan to vaccinate detainees from the disease, a judge said Thursday.

More than 40 people held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia were being held in isolation or under monitoring as of Friday after testing positive, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The facility has about 260 detainees.