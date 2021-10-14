Judge: Kansas election database function not public record

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican secretary of state did not violate the state's open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted, a judge ruled.
The decision Wednesday by Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson comes in a lawsuit filed by voting rights activist Davis Hammet, who is the president of Loud Light, a nonprofit that strives to increase voter turnout. The group helps voters fix issues that led them to cast provisional ballots so that their votes are counted.