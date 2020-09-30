Judge: Man who killed woman not competent for trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A man who police say killed a woman after abducting her from a Virginia military base will not stand trial unless his mental health can be restored.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that a federal judge has ruled that Eric Brown has not been restored to competency with medication.

Brown had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Police said he killed Ashanti Billie after abducting her from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach in 2017.

Federal prosecutors are expected to seek a civil commitment to have Brown placed in a facility.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that it will prosecute Brown in the future if he becomes mentally competent.