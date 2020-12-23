Judge: Premature to block midshipman's expulsion over tweets

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Baltimore has ruled that it is premature for her to decide whether to block the U.S. Naval Academy from expelling a midshipman for posting social media messages deemed to be crude, noting a senior Navy official has not made a final disciplinary decision.
U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander agreed Tuesday to dismiss Chase Standage's lawsuit and denied the 21-year-old midshipman's request for a preliminary injunction allowing him to graduate from the academy. She dismissed the case “without prejudice,” which means Standage can try to revive his claims after a later stage in his disciplinary proceedings.