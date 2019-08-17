Judge blocks killing of surviving wolf pack member

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked the killing of the only surviving member of the Old Profanity Territory wolf pack in northeastern Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports the ruling came Friday after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed four of the five wolves in the pack, following repeated cattle attacks and killings.

A lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court Aug. 1 by two Seattle residents, with support from the Center for a Humane Economy, sought a temporary restraining order on the lethal removal order. The judge denied that restraining order but then ruled Friday that the state and cattle producers in the area of the wolf pack didn't perform "due diligence on non-lethal methods."

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said the agency makes every effort to make a responsible decision after considering available evidence and that they will work with the court.