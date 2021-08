MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has blocked the release of video of the fatal shooting of a man at a supermarket gas station, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Shelby County General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi Jr. issued a temporary restraining order stopping the release of video in the shooting of Alvin Motley at a Kroger supermarket gas station in Memphis, according to the office of Nashville-area district attorney Glenn Funk.