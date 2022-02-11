Judge deals Texas narrow defeat over mail-in ballot limits

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday night handed Texas' elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022's first primary over rules that criminalize encouraging voters to get a ballot by mail.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio is limited but orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic in the state's largest Democratic stronghold.