Judge denies bail for man accused of post encouraging riot

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge on Thursday denied bail for a man accused of authoring a social media post that encouraged people to riot and tip police cars in Manchester.

Police were made aware of the Facebook post inviting people to protest racism and police brutality at an event Tuesday at a shopping center. It referenced “tipping police cars,” “graffiti,” and asking people to “take examples from riots in other cities.” The post has since been removed.

Police determined the post originated from a home in Ashland, New Hampshire, and arrested Daniel Zeron, 19, on a criminal threatening charge. He pleaded not guilty and faces a hearing June 9.

Zeron's lawyer said prosecutors made a “spectacular leap" to believe that the post led to people appearing at the shopping center, but prosecutors said public safety officials received over 200 reports on it. Manchester police received over 100 calls.

Judge William Lyons found that Zeron's conduct “created an unacceptably high risk of danger to public safety."

People across America have been protesting police brutality against African Americans following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The handcuffed black man died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.