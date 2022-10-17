Judge dismisses lawsuit over upcoming lethal injection

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A federal judge dismissed an inmate's claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection.
The judge on Sunday granted Alabama's request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama's prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.