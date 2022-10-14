Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years.

U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland's attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made substantial progress but "has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time."