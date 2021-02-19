Judge hears arguments over remote access to House sessions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Friday on whether medically vulnerable lawmakers should be given remote access to the New Hampshire House sessions next week or whether separate entrances for Democrats and Republicans and other safety measures would suffice.
Seven Democratic lawmakers sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard earlier this week arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions. It also forces them to choose between risking their lives and not performing their duties as elected officials, attorney Paul Twomey said at a hearing Friday.