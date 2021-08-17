Judge mulls key rulings in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A year and a half after the Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse lawsuits, a Delaware judge is poised to issue a ruling that could determine whether the organization might emerge from bankruptcy later this year.
Following a three-day hearing that ended Monday, the judge is mulling whether the Boy Scouts can pursue an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing a majority of the 82,500 abuse claimants in the case. Failure to win approval of the agreement could throw the case into chaos.