Judge nixes Oath Keepers leader's bid to delay Jan. 6 trial ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 5:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes. The high-profile seditious conspiracy trial for the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group will begin later in September 2022, after a judge on Wednesday, Sept. 7, rejected a last-minute bid by Stewart Rhodes to replace his attorneys and delay his case. (Collin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Attorney Ed Tarpley, speaks with reporters as he departs federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington. Tarpley filled a motion to represent Stewart Rhodes in the high-profile seditious conspiracy trial for the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected a last-minute bid to replace his attorneys and delay his case. Mehta said Rhodes' suggestion that his lawyers are not providing effective counsel appear to be “complete and utter nonsense” and questioned why concerns about his lawyers are surfacing for the first time just weeks before trial. “The notion that you are going to create the kind of havoc that you will — and havoc is the only appropriate word I can think of — by moving Mr. Rhodes' trial, not going to happen,” Mehta told Tarpley whom Rhodes wanted as his new lawyer. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Attorney Ed Tarpley, speaks with reporters as he departs federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington. Tarpley filled a motion to represent Stewart Rhodes in the high-profile seditious conspiracy trial for the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected a last-minute bid to replace his attorneys and delay his case. Mehta said Rhodes' suggestion that his lawyers are not providing effective counsel appear to be “complete and utter nonsense” and questioned why concerns about his lawyers are surfacing for the first time just weeks before trial. “The notion that you are going to create the kind of havoc that you will — and havoc is the only appropriate word I can think of — by moving Mr. Rhodes' trial, not going to happen,” Mehta told Tarpley whom Rhodes wanted as his new lawyer. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
The high-profile seditious conspiracy trial for the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group will begin this month after a judge on Wednesday rejected a last-minute bid by Stewart Rhodes to replace his lawyers and delay his case.
Rhodes said in court papers this week there had been a “breakdown” in communication between him and his two lawyers, who he claimed weren't defending him forcefully enough in the Capitol riot case. Rhodes' new lawyer argued that the Oath Keepers founder has not been given enough time to adequately prepare for trial and urged the judge to delay his trial at least 90 days.
Written By
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER