Judge orders State Dept. to begin producing Ukraine records

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on Friday as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. less Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on Friday as part of the House ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Judge orders State Dept. to begin producing Ukraine records 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has directed the State Department to begin producing within 30 days documents related to the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine.

The records are sought under a Freedom of Information Act request by American Oversight, an ethics watchdog that investigates the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Wednesday that representatives of the group should meet in the meantime with the government to discuss ways to narrow the request.

He said he agreed with the organization that the records it sought were of public importance.

Among the records the group asked for documents related to interactions between Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Ukraine, as well as documents about the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

The government has said it does not yet know many relevant records exist.