Judge rejects suit's claim that AG candidate isn't qualified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge in Louisville has declared the Republican candidate for Kentucky Attorney General has the necessary law credentials to run for that office.

Louisville resident Joseph Jackson filed a lawsuit seeking to remove GOP nominee Daniel Cameron from the ballot.

The suit said a candidate is constitutionally required to be a "practicing attorney" for at least eight years. Jackson argued that Cameron's two years clerking for a federal judge did not count as practicing law. Cameron was admitted to the bar in 2011.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett on Thursday ruled that Cameron's time as law clerk required "legal knowledge or legal advice."

Cameron said in a release he is glad to put the "frivolous" lawsuit behind him. His Democratic opponent, Greg Stumbo, has argued that Cameron lacks law experience.