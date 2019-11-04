Judge rules Nathan Carman contributed to boat's sinking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a Vermont man contributed to the sinking of his boat off Long Island in an incident that led to his mother being lost at sea.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell ruled Monday in favor on an insurance company that refused to pay an $85,000 claim to Nathan Carman for the loss of his boat, The Chicken Pox.

The Rhode Island judge found, among other things, that Carman made improper repairs before the boat sank during a fishing trip in September 2016.

Linda Carman, of Middletown, Connecticut, is presumed dead.

Relatives have accused Nathan Carman of killing his mother and his grandfather, who was shot in 2013, in a scheme to inherit $7 million.

No criminal charges have been filed and both deaths remain under investigation.