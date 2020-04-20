Judge's decades-old gavel becomes friends' shared connection

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Greenwood County Probate Judge Travis Moore and New York-based opera tenor Keith Jameson Richard have been friends since early childhood.

Both from Greenwood, they grew up attending First Baptist Church, Pinecrest Elementary and Greenwood High School together. They both also attended Furman University as part of their post-secondary education.

In the spring of 2019, Travis and Keith met for a pizza at The Mill House and to catch up while Keith was home for a visit. During that visit, Keith presented Travis with a gavel that had belonged to Keith’s great grandfather, who was also a Greenwood County Probate judge, Robert Jennings Cartledge Sr.

Keith, who performs under the name Keith Jameson, said his great grandfather was born in 1859 and elected probate judge in 1926, serving 16 years until 1942. Cartledge died in 1951 at age 91.

“Keith and I were in the senior play together in high school and any time he comes to town we visit,” Travis said. “I always want to know about what he’s working on. It’s fascinating. I remember when we were in ninth grade at what was then Northside Junior High. I didn’t even know he could sing and he was auditioning for the school talent show.”

Keith said he is well in New York, but in the midst of this global pandemic with COVID-19, his performances are on hold. He is a regular performer at the Metropolitan Opera and at opera houses around the world.

Keith’s parents, Kenneth and Carol Richard of Greenwood, found the gavel while cleaning out last spring.

“I found the gavel,” Carol said. “We thought we would give it to Travis. We feel like it belongs in the courthouse. I taught Travis in first grade. We also gave him a picture of my grandfather, my Papa, who was a very distinguished-looking man and very well respected. It makes me feel good the gavel is being used and that it has made a full circle.”

Travis said Keith shared with him Cartledge’s obituary as well as the gavel and the portrait, noting Cartledge used the gavel in probate court while he served that office.

“It’s a really neat thing, given mine and Keith’s friendship,” Travis said. “I do have it on my bench and I use it in my court hearings. It’s a piece of history and friendship. It’s a neat connection...Some people even ask about it after hearings in probate court. It has a worn look. I tell them the story of how it came to me.”

Travis is the son of Justice James Edward Moore and Mary Moore of Greenwood. Justice Moore served as judge for the Eighth Judicial Circuit from 19-91. He was elected to the state Supreme Court in 1991 and re-elected to a 10-year term in 1998. He remained on the SC Supreme Court until he reached the mandatory retirement age in 2008.