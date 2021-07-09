Judge to hear case challenging new Alaska election process

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a voter-approved initiative that would end party primaries in Alaska and institute ranked-choice voting in general elections.
Scott Kohlhaas, who unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat last year as a Libertarian; Bob Bird, chairman of the Alaskan Independence Party; Bird's party; and Anchorage attorney Kenneth P. Jacobus sued in December, shortly after the initiative was approved.