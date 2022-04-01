Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press April 1, 2022 Updated: April 1, 2022 6:31 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge refused to throw out Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction Friday, despite a juror’s failure to disclose before the trial began that he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.
Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in December of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse several teenage girls.
TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER