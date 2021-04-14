Judge, wife sentenced to 2-year terms in hit-run crash

MARION, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county judge and his wife have both been sentenced to two-year prison terms on convictions of leaving the scene of a crash that injured a 19-year-old man last year.

Jason Warner, who serves as a Marion County Common Pleas judge, and Julia Warner were convicted last month of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a fourth-degree felony, and complicity to evidence-tampering, a third-degree felony. Julia Warner, the driver, was also convicted of misdemeanor negligent assault.