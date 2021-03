HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal jury convicted a former northwestern Indiana mayor on a bribery charge Friday in his retrial on allegations he solicited and accepted a $13,000 bribe from a trucking company.

A jury in U.S. District Court in Hammond deliberated less than two hours before former finding Portage mayor James Snyder, 42, guilty on a federal bribery charge. He is set to be sentenced July 1.