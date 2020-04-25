Justice, Manchin ask feds to not move quarantined inmates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin are asking the federal Bureau of Prisons to reconsider sending inmates to federal prisons in the state for quarantine.

The Bureau of Prisons is planning to use FCC Hazelton and another facility as a quarantine location for inmates from other prisons.

Justice wrote a letter to the bureau on Friday, calling the transfers “unwise and unnecessary.”

Manchin said he was “deeply troubled by the plans to transport new inmates from COVID-19 hotspot regions of the country to West Virginia for quarantine.”

Manchin, in a release Saturday, said he is concerned that prison workers and inmates will be put at greater risk of exposure. He said the transfer plans include FCC Hazelton and FCI Gilmer.

The proposal is also opposed by the union which represents prison workers.

Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees said in a news release they believe the prisoners will come from Washington, D.C., where the jail has been hard hit by the pandemic.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said several facilities have been designated as quarantine locations.

The state reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, for a total number of 1,020, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

