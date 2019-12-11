K-9 detects suspicious package at Air Force base gate

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — A military K-9 detected a suspicious package Wednesday morning at an Air Force base near Omaha, authorities said.

The U.S. Air Force said in a news release that the dog alerted security personnel to the package inside a vehicle that was undergoing a routine check at an Offutt Air Force Base gate. Military and civilian investigators are checking into the incident.

Officials have not released any information about the package or the person or people in the vehicle.