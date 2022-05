This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LOS ANGELES (AP) — BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series.

The streaming service announced Thursday that BTS will launch their new show “BTS Radio: Past & Present” on Apple Music 1. The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album “Proof,” which arrives on June 10.