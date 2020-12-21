Harris, Ivanka Trump stump in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff

MILTON, Ga. (AP) — Campaigning in Georgia on Monday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stressed a need to elect Democratic U.S. Senate candidates who will advance President-elect Joe Biden's agenda. Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, warned that failing to reelect the two Republican incumbents in next month's crucial runoff could erode her father's legislative achievements.
Telling a crowd in Columbus that “everything is at stake” in the Jan. 5 contests, Harris said Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock would advance Biden policy priorities such as increased funding for schools in low-income districts, a $15,000 tax credit to first-time home buyers, and policing reforms.