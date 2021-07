LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A Leawood physician has surrendered his medical license after admitting that he told a drug company he would not sell one of their products unless he was hired for more speaking engagements.

Dr. Steven M. Simon gave up his medical license this month, after being sentenced in April to three years of probation for soliciting health care kickbacks, KCUR reported. Simon was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.