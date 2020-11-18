Kansas governor preparing to announce new COVID-19 measures

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic as her health secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, watches behind her at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says the state's unified strategy for more aggressive testing won't work to curb the spread of the virus if people don't wear face masks and socially distance.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to announce new measures designed to control the spread of the coronavirus in Kansas as the state experiences its biggest surge in new cases of the pandemic.

Kelly scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to announce her new actions. The event comes as public health officials warn that the state's residents need to be more vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

The Democratic governor has promised publicly that she won't shut down businesses statewide again, as she did for five weeks in the spring. The Republican-controlled Legislature also forced her in June to accept local control over mask mandates, restrictions on businesses and limits on public gatherings.

Kelly issued a statewide mask mandate in July, but state law allowed the 105 counties in Kansas to opt out, and most did. However, in the past two weeks, at least a dozen counties have tightened their coronavirus restrictions as cases have surged.

Kansas averaged a record 2,741 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. It now has more than 122,000 cases for the pandemic, and COVID-19-related deaths are approaching 1,300.