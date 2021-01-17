Kansas' largest public housing project making plans to close

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Residents of a Kansas's largest housing project have been told they'll have to move because the facility is closing, but officials say that won't happen for roughly two more years.

The Housing Authority of Kansas City, Kansas, is making plans to shut down Juniper Gardens partly because the complex that opened in 1962 is in need of major upgrades and officials favor a different approach to public housing. The more successful model today calls for public housing to be tucked into regular neighborhoods often with people receiving subsidies to help them pay rent.