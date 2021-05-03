Kansas lawmakers override vetoes on taxes, guns, elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Monday cut Kansas' income taxes, lowered the age for carrying a concealed gun and tightened state election laws by overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's vetoes of those measures.
A series of votes in the GOP-controlled Legislature demonstrated that its Republican supermajorities can control policy — and push the state back to the right — if they hold together. Centrist and left-of-center activists took Kelly's election in 2018 as a sign that voters were repudiating conservative management of state government, but elections in 2020 moved the Legislature to the right.