Kansas man dies when tractor collides with train

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old Kansas man died when his tractor collided with a train.

The patrol says Bernard Stegman, of Spearville, died Tuesday after the collision at a railroad crossing near U.S. 50 about 3 miles southeast of Spearville.

None of the three men on the train were injured. They were from Wichita, Stafford and Sedgwick.