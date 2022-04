KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Roger Rebegila, 32, of St. Marys, Kansas, was also sentenced to 60 days of home detention, a $2,000 fine and 60 hours of community service. He also must pay $500 toward damages to the Capitol during the riot, The Kansas City Star reported.