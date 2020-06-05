Kansas man pleads guilty in 2018 killing of pregnant mother

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Junction City man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 Christmas killing of a pregnant mother, prosecutors in Kansas said Friday.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release that Dion Jamel Green, 34, pleaded guilty in Geary County District Court for the December 2018 deaths of Jenna Schafer, 31, of Junction City, and her unborn child. Green’s sentencing has been set for Oct. 28.

Early in the case, prosecutors had said Green was hired to kill Schafer, who was found dead in a Junction City apartment on Christmas Day 2018. But a second man who was arrested in the case and accused of hiring Green had charges against him dropped in February.

Schafer was the mother of two other daughters who were living with their grandmother at the time of her death.

The Kansas Attorney General's Office did not immediately return messages left Friday by the Associated Press asking why charges against the second man were dropped.