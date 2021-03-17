Kansas patrol: Basic report not ready on GOP leader's arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Highway Patrol official said Wednesday that basic information won’t be available for more than a week on its arrest early Tuesday of a top legislative leader on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee from law enforcement while driving the wrong way on a highway in Topeka.
The disclosure from Luther Ganieany, the patrol's general counsel, came shortly before Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop announced that he was stepping away from most of his office's duties until matters related to his arrest are resolved. Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, is the Senate's No. 2 leader, and the majority leader sets the chamber's daily debate calendar.