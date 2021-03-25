Kansas patrol has no record to release on lawmaker's arrest

Andy Tsubasa Field/AP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol does not have a document it can make public on last week's arrest of a legislative leader on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee law enforcement, a patrol official said Thursday.

The patrol's Capitol Police division arrested state Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop early March 16 on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka after his SUV was reported traveling east in the highway's westbound lanes. The Wichita Republican was booked into jail, but a judge released him hours later, saying there was not sufficient evidence to support his arrest.