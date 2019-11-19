Kansas unemployment drops to 3.1%, lowest in 40-plus years

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that its unemployment rate in October dipped to 3.1% and was at its lowest rate in more than 40 years.

The state Department of Labor said Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 3.2% in September and was below the 3.3% recorded in October 2018.

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said the last time unemployment was 3.1% was in April 1979. The rate has stayed below 4% since January 2017.

The state had nearly 1.18 million people employed in private-sector, nonfarm jobs in October. That’s 13,600 more than in October 2018 for an increase of 1.2%.

The most robust over-the-year growth was in administrative, support and waste management services. They added 5,600 jobs for 6.9% growth and employment of 86,900 workers.