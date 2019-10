Katie Hill blames scandal, resignation on 'double standard'

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., arrives to the Capitol for the House vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution on Thursday, October 31, 2019. This was Hills last series of votes before her resignation, for having an improper relationship with an aide, becomes effective. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) less Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., arrives to the Capitol for the House vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution on Thursday, October 31, 2019. This was Hills last series of votes before her resignation, for having an ... more Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc Via Getty Imag Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc Via Getty Imag Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Katie Hill blames scandal, resignation on 'double standard' 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — California freshman congresswoman Katie Hill says she's resigning because of a double standard.

The Democrat told the House in her farewell speech Thursday that she's leaving while men accused of "intentional acts of sexual violence" sit in the nation's highest offices. And she took shots at a husband she says was abusive and conservative operatives she says published photos of her that were taken without her knowledge or consent.

Hill added, "I'm leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures (and) capitalized on my sexuality." Hill identifies as bisexual.

Katie Hill: "I am leaving now because of a double standard ... I'm leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/xRtjSwO6at — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 31, 2019

She admitted to a relationship with a female campaign aide but denied an affair with a male congressional staff member, which would violate House rules. The House Ethics committee had opened a probe into the allegation.