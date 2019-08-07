Kutash forcing way on ballot

Add Kate Kutash to the list of Democrats seeking seats on the Board of Education at the November election.

Kutash, a present Board of Education member who was not put forth by the Shelton Democratic Town Committee last month, submitted more than enough signatures to the registrar of voters office Wednesday, Aug. 7, to be placed on the November ballot as a Democrat. The Democrat registrar of voters now has seven days to verify the signatures before Katush can be officially placed on the ballot.

On the Democratic side, the DTC gave nods to incumbents David Gioiello and Amanda Kilmartin and newcomers Wayne Bragg, Diana Meyer and Patti Moonan. Kutash was nominated from the floor during last month’s caucus but did not receive a second, meaning she was not included in the final vote.

Since the DTC was putting forth only five candidates, Kutash only needed a required number of signatures to be added to the ballot as a Democrat.

